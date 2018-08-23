Somewhat Critical Press Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Twitter (TWTR) Share Price

News coverage about Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) has been trending somewhat negative this week, according to Accern. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Twitter earned a news impact score of -0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the social networking company an impact score of 43.4595804143845 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TWTR shares. Raymond James raised Twitter from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. UBS Group raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Macquarie raised Twitter from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Atlantic Securities raised Twitter from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Twitter from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.13.

Shares of TWTR stock opened at $33.81 on Thursday. Twitter has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $47.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 11.00 and a quick ratio of 11.00. The company has a market cap of $24.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 563.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.68.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The social networking company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. Twitter had a return on equity of 4.37% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $710.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $697.35 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. Twitter’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Twitter will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Robert Kaiden sold 5,159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $229,265.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Evan Clark Williams sold 682,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total value of $29,916,311.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,900,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,317,850.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,449,553 shares of company stock valued at $143,342,249 over the last three months. 6.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

