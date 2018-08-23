Sojourn Market Cap Reaches $113,909.00 (SOJ)

Sojourn (CURRENCY:SOJ) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. During the last week, Sojourn has traded flat against the US dollar. Sojourn has a total market cap of $113,909.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Sojourn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sojourn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00002573 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Sojourn

SOJ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Sojourn’s total supply is 852,366 coins and its circulating supply is 485,214 coins. Sojourn’s official Twitter account is @john_sojourn . The official website for Sojourn is www.sojournbooking.net

Sojourn Coin Trading

Sojourn can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sojourn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Sojourn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Sojourn using one of the exchanges listed above.

