Sodastream International (SODA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sodastream International Ltd (NASDAQ:SODA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 110,957 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 654,242 shares.The stock last traded at $142.89 and had previously closed at $142.00.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SODA. B. Riley lowered shares of Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Sodastream International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sodastream International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of Sodastream International from $118.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Sodastream International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.60.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $171.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. Sodastream International had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. analysts forecast that Sodastream International Ltd will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SODA. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sodastream International during the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Sodastream International by 52.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sodastream International during the second quarter worth approximately $191,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sodastream International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Sodastream International during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. 63.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sodastream International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SODA)

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

