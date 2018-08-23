Sodastream International (SODA) Raised to Strong-Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on SODA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sodastream International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday, May 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $118.00 price objective on Sodastream International and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub lowered Sodastream International from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Sodastream International in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $120.60.

Shares of SODA stock opened at $142.23 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.23, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.15. Sodastream International has a 12 month low of $57.18 and a 12 month high of $143.20.

Sodastream International (NASDAQ:SODA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $171.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.93 million. Sodastream International had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Sodastream International will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sodastream International during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sodastream International by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sodastream International during the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Sodastream International during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sodastream International during the 2nd quarter worth about $231,000. Institutional investors own 63.86% of the company’s stock.

About Sodastream International

SodaStream International Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells home beverage carbonation systems. Its home beverage carbonation systems enable consumers to transform ordinary tap water into sparkling water and flavored sparkling water. The company offers sparkling water makers and exchangeable carbon-dioxide (CO2) cylinders, as well as consumables, including CO2 refills, reusable carbonation bottles, and flavors; and accessories for its products that are manufactured by third parties.

