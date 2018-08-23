Snap-on Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2018 Earnings of $2.81 Per Share (SNA)

Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) – Investment analysts at Barrington Research upped their Q3 2018 EPS estimates for Snap-on in a research report issued on Monday, August 20th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.81 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.80. Barrington Research has a “Buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Snap-on’s Q1 2019 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $3.39 EPS and Q3 2019 earnings at $2.95 EPS.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $954.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $952.04 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SNA. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, B. Riley set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.75.

Shares of SNA stock opened at $177.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Snap-on has a twelve month low of $140.83 and a twelve month high of $185.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,855,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,621,000 after buying an additional 53,689 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,048,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,702,000 after buying an additional 34,012 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,020,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,965,000 after buying an additional 37,244 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,266,000 after buying an additional 8,067 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 929,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,459,000 after buying an additional 84,287 shares during the last quarter.

In other Snap-on news, VP Irwin M. Shur sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.34, for a total transaction of $2,188,760.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,656,010.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 35,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $6,106,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,293 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,396. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,336 shares of company stock worth $22,597,905 over the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.41%.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. The company operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

