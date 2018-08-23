Smartshare Trading Down 45.9% Over Last Week (SSP)

Smartshare (CURRENCY:SSP) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One Smartshare token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg and HADAX. Smartshare has a market cap of $1.90 million and $185,015.00 worth of Smartshare was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Smartshare has traded down 45.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004978 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003285 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015486 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000317 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.21 or 0.00266670 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.62 or 0.00148996 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00033165 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00010792 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Smartshare Token Profile

Smartshare’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,049,934,937 tokens. Smartshare’s official Twitter account is @Smartshare_vip . The official website for Smartshare is smartshare.vip/#

Buying and Selling Smartshare

Smartshare can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HADAX and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Smartshare directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Smartshare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Smartshare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

