SmartMesh (SMT) Price Tops $0.0155

SmartMesh (CURRENCY:SMT) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 23rd. One SmartMesh token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0155 or 0.00000238 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, HitBTC and Gate.io. SmartMesh has a market cap of $21.93 million and $55,767.00 worth of SmartMesh was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SmartMesh has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SmartMesh alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005000 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003290 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015362 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00268995 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00148757 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00032802 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011045 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SmartMesh Token Profile

SmartMesh’s genesis date was October 19th, 2017. SmartMesh’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,413,716,694 tokens. The official website for SmartMesh is smartmesh.io . SmartMesh’s official Twitter account is @smart_mesh

SmartMesh Token Trading

SmartMesh can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io and Huobi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartMesh directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartMesh should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SmartMesh using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SmartMesh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SmartMesh and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.