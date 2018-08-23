SmartFinancial Inc (SMBK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

SmartFinancial Inc (NASDAQ:SMBK) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.00.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub lowered shares of SmartFinancial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Hovde Group increased their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SMBK. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in SmartFinancial by 74.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 640,702 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,503,000 after buying an additional 272,911 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 42.7% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 177,382 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 53,052 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 109.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,311 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 50,330 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 129.1% in the second quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 72,621 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 40,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SmartFinancial by 35.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 141,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SMBK traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $24.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 222 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,632. SmartFinancial has a twelve month low of $19.49 and a twelve month high of $27.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $305.55 million, a P/E ratio of 21.80 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. SmartFinancial had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The business had revenue of $21.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 million. sell-side analysts expect that SmartFinancial will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for the SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.