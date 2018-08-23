SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (SRU.UN) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial cut shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:SRU.UN) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. They currently have C$32.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on SRU.UN. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$33.00 to C$32.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 11th. Desjardins reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, May 14th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst from C$34.00 to C$33.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a hold rating and issued a C$30.00 target price on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$32.42.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst stock opened at C$31.50 on Wednesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trst has a twelve month low of C$28.56 and a twelve month high of C$33.30.

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust, formerly Smart REIT, is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Company owns and manages approximately 30 million square feet in value-oriented, principally Walmart-anchored retail centers, having national and regional retailers as well as neighborhood merchants.

