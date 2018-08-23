Smart Global (SGH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $35.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Smart Global Holdings Inc. is a designer, manufacturer and supplier of electronic subsystems to OEMs. It engaged in the computer, industrial, networking, telecommunications, aerospace and defense markets. The company operates primarily in the U.S., Europe, Asia and Latin America. Smart Global Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Newark, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Smart Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Smart Global from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Smart Global from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Smart Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Smart Global from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Smart Global has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.94.

Shares of NASDAQ SGH opened at $32.39 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $692.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of -0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Smart Global has a 1 year low of $17.94 and a 1 year high of $56.69.

Smart Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $335.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.47 million. Smart Global had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 94.82%. The business’s revenue was up 62.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Smart Global will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Smart Global news, Director Mukesh Patel sold 39,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.67, for a total value of $1,639,214.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Bruce M. Goldberg sold 3,442 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total transaction of $155,475.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,553 shares of company stock valued at $4,023,913 in the last ninety days. 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Smart Global by 45.7% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 1,910 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Smart Global by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Smart Global by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Smart Global by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 20,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Smart Global by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 2,465 shares during the period. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Smart Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements.

