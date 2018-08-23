SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 12,000 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,844,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):

Get SiteOne Landscape Supply alerts:

On Wednesday, July 25th, Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total transaction of $1,051,920.00.

On Wednesday, June 20th, Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $1,103,880.00.

SITE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,340. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.69.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.07). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 28.71% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $687.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $225,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 87.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 246.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $419,000.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.

About SiteOne Landscape Supply

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.

Recommended Story: How to Use the New Google Finance Tool

Receive News & Ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SiteOne Landscape Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.