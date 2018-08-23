SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (SITE) CEO Doug Black Sells 12,000 Shares

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) CEO Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total transaction of $1,080,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,844,502.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Doug Black also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, July 25th, Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.66, for a total transaction of $1,051,920.00.
- On Wednesday, June 20th, Doug Black sold 12,000 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.99, for a total transaction of $1,103,880.00.
SITE traded down $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $89.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,340. SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc has a 12 month low of $48.19 and a 12 month high of $95.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 74.37 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.69.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $225,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the first quarter worth $231,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 87.6% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 246.2% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $419,000.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $105.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. TheStreet raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.29.
About SiteOne Landscape Supply
SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides irrigation supplies; fertilizer and control products, such as herbicides; landscape accessories; nursery goods outdoor lighting; and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, including pavers, natural stones, and blocks; turf protection products; grass seed; and turf care equipment and golf course maintenance supplies, as well as value-added consultative services to its customers.
