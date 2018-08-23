SingularityNET (AGI) Price Tops $0.0440

SingularityNET (CURRENCY:AGI) traded up 6.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 23rd. One SingularityNET token can now be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000675 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Liqui, DragonEX, BitForex and Tidex. In the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. SingularityNET has a market cap of $23.75 million and $333,269.00 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00005022 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015309 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000316 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00268534 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00148189 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00033142 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00011087 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About SingularityNET

SingularityNET’s launch date was December 15th, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 539,673,260 tokens. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io . The Reddit community for SingularityNET is /r/SingularityNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularity_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io

Buying and Selling SingularityNET

SingularityNET can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Tidex, IDEX, Liqui, DragonEX, BitForex, Kucoin, Ethfinex and Binance. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SingularityNET should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

