Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (SBGI) Shares Bought by BancorpSouth Bank

BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,927 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the period. BancorpSouth Bank’s holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the fourth quarter valued at $600,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 13.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 387,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,128,000 after purchasing an additional 45,031 shares in the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $10,524,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group during the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 3.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 571,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,889,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Sinclair Broadcast Group alerts:

In other Sinclair Broadcast Group news, Director Lawrence E. Mccanna sold 2,000 shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $64,520.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 29.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SBGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Stephens set a $35.00 target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Sinclair Broadcast Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.18.

Shares of SBGI opened at $29.60 on Thursday. Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $40.15. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.25. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The business had revenue of $730.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $715.55 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a television broadcasting company in the United States. It owns or provides various programming, operating, or sales services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

Featured Story: Earnings Per Share



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sinclair Broadcast Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.