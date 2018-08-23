Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Shares Bought by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) by 11.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,585 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. owned 0.40% of Simulations Plus worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Simulations Plus by 16.3% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,188 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Simulations Plus during the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. 38.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $328,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,454,908 shares in the company, valued at $96,879,166.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 14th.

Simulations Plus stock opened at $19.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $333.41 million, a PE ratio of 57.65 and a beta of -0.85. Simulations Plus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.00 and a twelve month high of $23.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 25.65%. sell-side analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 25th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

