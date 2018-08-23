Simulations Plus, Inc. (SLP) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $20.50 for the company and are forecasting that the company will post $0.06 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Simulations Plus an industry rank of 46 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

SLP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 17th.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 18,500 shares of Simulations Plus stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $328,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,454,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,879,166.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 33.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $129,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Simulations Plus by 1,154.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $186,000. TIAA FSB acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Simulations Plus in the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. 38.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simulations Plus stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.25. 51,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,260. The stock has a market cap of $333.41 million, a PE ratio of 59.56 and a beta of -0.85. Simulations Plus has a 1 year low of $14.05 and a 1 year high of $23.95.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 10th. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 million. Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 25.65% and a net margin of 29.88%. equities research analysts predict that Simulations Plus will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 26th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 25th. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.59%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), and pharmacodynamics of drugs administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments, which measure the rate of dissolution of the drug and additives in a dosage form; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

