Signet Jewelers (SIG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 30th. Analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter. Signet Jewelers has set its Q2 guidance at $0.05-0.20 EPS and its FY19 guidance at $3.75-4.25 EPS.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. Signet Jewelers had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 18.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts expect Signet Jewelers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:SIG opened at $63.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.81. Signet Jewelers has a 12-month low of $33.11 and a 12-month high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.73%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SIG shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $51.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.62.

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

