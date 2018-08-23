Sientra (SIEN) Lowered to Buy at BidaskClub

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) was downgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SIEN. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Sientra in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Sientra from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sientra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Sientra in a research report on Monday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.29.

Shares of NASDAQ SIEN opened at $20.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $580.78 million, a PE ratio of -7.36 and a beta of -0.92. Sientra has a twelve month low of $8.79 and a twelve month high of $26.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Sientra (NASDAQ:SIEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 million. Sientra had a negative return on equity of 151.47% and a negative net margin of 131.16%. equities analysts anticipate that Sientra will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY bought a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $210,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $226,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sientra by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,621 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Sientra in the 2nd quarter valued at $427,000. 70.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sientra

Sientra, Inc, a medical aesthetics company, develops and sells medical aesthetics products to plastic surgeons in the United States. It operates through two segments, Breast Products and miraDry. The company offers silicone gel breast implants for use in breast augmentation and breast reconstruction procedures; breast tissue expanders; and scar management products under the Sientra, AlloX2, Dermaspan, Softspan, and BIOCORNEUM brand names.

