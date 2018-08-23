Sienna Senior Living (SIA) Hits New 12-Month High at $17.65

Sienna Senior Living Inc (TSE:SIA)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$17.65 and last traded at C$17.62, with a volume of 56796 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$17.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SIA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$20.00 to C$18.75 in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Raymond James raised Sienna Senior Living from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$18.75 target price on shares of Sienna Senior Living in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Sienna Senior Living from C$19.50 to C$19.00 in a research report on Monday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$18.92.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be given a $0.076 dividend. This is a positive change from Sienna Senior Living’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

Sienna Senior Living Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides senior housing and long-term care (LTC) services in Canada. It operates through LTC, Retirement, and Baltic segments. The company offers a range of seniors' living options, including independent and assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services, as well as provides management services.

