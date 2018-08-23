SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 73.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 254,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $3,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MPW. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 30.9% in the first quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 949,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,349,000 after buying an additional 224,222 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 17.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 46,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 295,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after buying an additional 21,189 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 57,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 5,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 23.7% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 18,085 shares in the last quarter. 78.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.07.

MPW opened at $14.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.06). Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 44.46% and a return on equity of 9.12%. The firm had revenue of $201.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 12th. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

In other Medical Properties Trust news, insider R Steven Hamner sold 35,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.73, for a total value of $515,550.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,114,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,409,868.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James Kevin Hanna sold 15,000 shares of Medical Properties Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.84, for a total transaction of $222,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,409 shares of company stock worth $788,467 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT's financing model helps facilitate acquisitions and recapitalizations and allows operators of hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their real estate assets to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades and other investments in operations.

