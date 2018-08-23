SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.72 Million Holdings in JBG SMITH Properties (JBGS)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS) by 173.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 102,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,758 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in JBG SMITH Properties were worth $3,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 64.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,451,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,629,000 after buying an additional 964,039 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 2,659.1% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 418,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,104,000 after buying an additional 403,231 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 3.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,859,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,353,000 after buying an additional 345,917 shares in the last quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac acquired a new stake in shares of JBG SMITH Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $9,204,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of JBG SMITH Properties by 7.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,833,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,239,000 after buying an additional 249,845 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

Get JBG SMITH Properties alerts:

NYSE JBGS opened at $36.90 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion and a PE ratio of 20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. JBG SMITH Properties has a 1-year low of $30.79 and a 1-year high of $38.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 13th.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on JBGS. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of JBG SMITH Properties in a report on Thursday, June 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of JBG SMITH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other news, Director University Yale sold 40,533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.12, for a total transaction of $1,545,117.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

About JBG SMITH Properties

JBG SMITH Properties, a real estate investment trust (REIT), owns, operates, invests in, and develops real estate assets in Washington, the United States. The company's assets consist of office, multifamily, and retail properties. As of December 31, 2017, its operating portfolio consisted of 69 operating assets comprising 51 office assets, 14 multifamily assets, and 4 other assets.

Featured Story: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JBG SMITH Properties (NYSE:JBGS).

Receive News & Ratings for JBG SMITH Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JBG SMITH Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.