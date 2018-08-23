SG Americas Securities LLC Has $3.36 Million Holdings in Webster Financial Co. (WBS)

SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 293.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,379 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Webster Financial were worth $3,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Webster Financial by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,238,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,619,000 after buying an additional 102,346 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 73,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,702,000 after purchasing an additional 11,660 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Webster Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 319,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,337,000 after purchasing an additional 41,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Webster Financial by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares during the last quarter. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Webster Financial stock opened at $67.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $44.04 and a 1-year high of $69.63. The company has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.14.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Webster Financial had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 23.85%. The firm had revenue of $293.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Webster Financial Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 3rd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.97%.

In related news, EVP Daniel Bley sold 1,469 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $97,482.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,329 shares in the company, valued at $1,282,672.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Charles L. Wilkins sold 3,000 shares of Webster Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $202,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,579 shares in the company, valued at $1,254,268.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WBS. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Webster Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Webster Financial in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Webster Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking.

