Sentinel Chain (SENC) Trading 1.9% Higher This Week

Sentinel Chain (CURRENCY:SENC) traded up 17.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Sentinel Chain has a total market cap of $2.13 million and approximately $183,816.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Sentinel Chain token can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000167 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, CoinBene, Gate.io and IDEX. In the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 1.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sentinel Chain Profile

Sentinel Chain’s launch date was January 21st, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 tokens. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Sentinel Chain is www.sentinel-chain.org . Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain

Sentinel Chain Token Trading

Sentinel Chain can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, COSS, IDEX and CoinBene.

