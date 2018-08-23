Sempra Energy (SRE) Holdings Reduced by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,654 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $3,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SRE. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 11,368.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,295,974 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,674 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 186.1% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,963,575 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $218,389,000 after buying an additional 1,277,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,157,486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,353,137,000 after buying an additional 525,987 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 51.4% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,105,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $122,989,000 after buying an additional 375,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RNC Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 9,026.3% during the second quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 248,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,886,000 after buying an additional 246,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SRE opened at $115.48 on Thursday. Sempra Energy has a 52 week low of $100.49 and a 52 week high of $122.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.42.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. Sempra Energy had a negative net margin of 5.89% and a positive return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SRE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Sempra Energy in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “weight” rating for the company. Argus raised shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $118.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.11.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy, together with its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates energy infrastructure, as well as provides electric and gas services in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

