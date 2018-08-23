SEI Investments (SEIC) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SEIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC opened at $62.09 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.15. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $55.72 and a 12 month high of $78.35.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.58 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 30.25% and a return on equity of 29.98%. SEI Investments’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 1.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total transaction of $1,330,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph P. Ujobai sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.84, for a total transaction of $88,144.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,537.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,973 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,744. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SEI Investments during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $600,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in SEI Investments by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 40,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 694,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,025,000 after acquiring an additional 18,721 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV increased its position in SEI Investments by 433.5% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 19,856 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 16,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

