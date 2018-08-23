Sei Investments Co. Raises Position in Voya Financial Inc (VOYA)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 165,275 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $7,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Voya Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000.

Get Voya Financial alerts:

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Voya Financial and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Voya Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.46.

Voya Financial stock opened at $50.48 on Thursday. Voya Financial Inc has a 12-month low of $35.82 and a 12-month high of $55.27. The stock has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Voya Financial had a negative net margin of 27.27% and a positive return on equity of 5.07%. The company had revenue of $238.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Voya Financial Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.33%.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and insurance company in the United States. It operates through Retirement, Investment Management, Individual Life, and Employee Benefits segments. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual account rollover plans and other retail financial products, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOYA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Voya Financial Inc (NYSE:VOYA).

Receive News & Ratings for Voya Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Voya Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.