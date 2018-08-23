Sei Investments Co. Has $7.93 Million Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (QTS)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,826 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A were worth $7,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at $148,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at $187,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB grew its position in QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A by 54.3% during the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period.

Several analysts recently commented on QTS shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $30.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.27.

In other QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A news, CEO Chad L. Williams purchased 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,130,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 338,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,755,735.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Catherine R. Kinney purchased 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,723.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE QTS opened at $45.32 on Thursday. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A has a 52-week low of $31.58 and a 52-week high of $61.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A (NYSE:QTS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 1.46%. The business had revenue of $102.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be given a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 19th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.42%.

QTS Realty Trust Inc Class A Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of secure, compliant data center solutions, hybrid cloud and fully managed services. QTS' integrated technology service platform of hyperscale and hybrid colocation provide flexible, scalable, secure IT solutions for web and IT applications.

