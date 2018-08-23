Sei Investments Co. Buys 31,742 Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (CVLT)

Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 124,485 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,742 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $8,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 14.5% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 75,600 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,324,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 52.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 70.6% in the first quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 7,730 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on CommVault Systems from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 26th. BidaskClub upgraded CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on CommVault Systems from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on CommVault Systems to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Monday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.56.

CVLT opened at $65.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.61, a PEG ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.12. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.35 and a 52 week high of $72.65.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $176.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.92 million. CommVault Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 9.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Brian Carolan sold 5,484 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $394,299.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 102,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,391,032.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 12,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.90, for a total value of $887,677.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,266,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 141,518 shares of company stock worth $9,455,463. 13.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

