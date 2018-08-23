Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 11,225 Shares of Wageworks Inc (WAGE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in Wageworks Inc (NYSE:WAGE) by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,225 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Wageworks were worth $4,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wageworks during the 2nd quarter worth $114,000. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wageworks in the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB boosted its position in shares of Wageworks by 67.9% in the 1st quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 6,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wageworks by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wageworks by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,757 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on WAGE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of Wageworks to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Wageworks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. William Blair began coverage on shares of Wageworks in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wageworks from $80.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wageworks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.60.

NYSE:WAGE opened at $51.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.68, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.14. Wageworks Inc has a 12-month low of $38.40 and a 12-month high of $65.80.

About Wageworks

WageWorks, Inc engages in administering consumer-directed benefits (CDBs), which empower employees to save money on taxes, as well as provides corporate tax advantages for employers in the United States. It administers CDBs, including pre-tax spending accounts, such as health savings accounts (HSAs), health and dependent care flexible spending accounts (FSAs), and health reimbursement arrangements (HRAs), as well as offers commuter benefit services, including transit and parking programs, wellness programs, Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, and other employee benefits.

