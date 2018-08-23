Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $4.49 Million in Owens-Illinois Inc (OI)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens-Illinois Inc (NYSE:OI) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 266,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,487,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 22,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 6.4% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 63,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 56.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its position in Owens-Illinois by 10.2% during the first quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 46,996 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Owens-Illinois by 11.2% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after buying an additional 4,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Owens-Illinois from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on Owens-Illinois from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Owens-Illinois from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.08.

OI opened at $17.94 on Thursday. Owens-Illinois Inc has a 12-month low of $16.22 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.98.

Owens-Illinois (NYSE:OI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.03. Owens-Illinois had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 2.01%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Owens-Illinois Inc will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens-Illinois Company Profile

Owens-Illinois, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells glass containers to food and beverage manufacturers primarily in Europe, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. It produces glass containers for alcoholic beverages, including beer, flavored malt beverages, spirits, and wine.

