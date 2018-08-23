Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 1,135 Shares of Nike Inc (NKE)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 131,148 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Nike were worth $10,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nike during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $129,000. Princeton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $130,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 1st quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Nike in the 2nd quarter valued at $160,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 135,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.03, for a total value of $9,859,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,637,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,603,860.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric D. Sprunk sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $11,860,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,959 shares in the company, valued at $19,131,698.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 512,778 shares of company stock worth $39,376,326 over the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nike from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Nike from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Barclays set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nike from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nike in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.19.

Shares of NYSE:NKE opened at $82.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.68. Nike Inc has a fifty-two week low of $50.35 and a fifty-two week high of $83.07.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Nike had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 36.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. analysts expect that Nike Inc will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Nike announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to repurchase up to 12.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 31st. Nike’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.06%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. It offers NIKE brand products in nine categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, men's training, women's training, action sports, sportswear, and golf.

