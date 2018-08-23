SecureCoin Price Down 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (SRC)

SecureCoin (CURRENCY:SRC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, SecureCoin has traded 13.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. SecureCoin has a market cap of $70,627.00 and $60.00 worth of SecureCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SecureCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0078 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get SecureCoin alerts:

LUXCoin (LUX) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00030662 BTC.

Argentum (ARG) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000927 BTC.

Digitalcoin (DGC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000160 BTC.

AnarchistsPrime (ACP) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000013 BTC.

StrikeBitClub (SBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SecureCoin Profile

SecureCoin (CRYPTO:SRC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theMultiple Algorithms hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 28th, 2013. SecureCoin’s total supply is 9,078,886 coins. SecureCoin’s official Twitter account is @securecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . SecureCoin’s official website is www.securechain.com

Buying and Selling SecureCoin

SecureCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SecureCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SecureCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SecureCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SecureCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SecureCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.