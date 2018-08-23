Seagate Technology PLC (STX) CFO Kathryn R. Scolnick Sells 10,577 Shares

Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) CFO Kathryn R. Scolnick sold 10,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.12, for a total value of $561,850.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,318.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

STX opened at $55.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.74. Seagate Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $62.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.17. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 120.71% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Seagate Technology PLC will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 18th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.74%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of STX. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,496 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 78,944 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,458,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 380,068 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $22,242,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Treasurer State of Michigan raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Treasurer State of Michigan now owns 84,940 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 82.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cfra restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Cowen set a $55.00 target price on Seagate Technology and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $52.00) on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.77.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company manufactures and distributes hard disk drives, solid state drives and their related controllers, solid state hybrid drives, and storage subsystems. Its products are used in enterprise servers and storage systems applications; client compute applications, primarily for desktop and mobile computing; and client non-compute applications, including various end user devices, such as portable external storage systems, surveillance systems, network-attached storage, digital video recorders, and gaming consoles.

