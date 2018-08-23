SeaChange International (SEAC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $1.38

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.38 and last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 52034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $1.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on SEAC shares. BWS Financial reduced their target price on SeaChange International to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.75 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. ValuEngine raised SeaChange International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised SeaChange International from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lowered SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SeaChange International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.56.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $103.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.57.

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $14.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.39 million. SeaChange International had a negative return on equity of 0.37% and a net margin of 17.06%. sell-side analysts expect that SeaChange International will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in SeaChange International by 152.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 32,044 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 19,349 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in SeaChange International by 21.0% during the first quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,643 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 25,443 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in SeaChange International during the second quarter valued at $107,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC raised its position in SeaChange International by 102.6% during the first quarter. A.R.T. Advisors LLC now owns 72,071 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 36,500 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC raised its position in SeaChange International by 51.3% during the second quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 128,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 43,400 shares during the period. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SeaChange International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SEAC)

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Recommended Story: Book Value Of Equity Per Share – BVPS Explained



Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.