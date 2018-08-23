SCYNEXIS (SCYX) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ: SCYX) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/17/2018 – SCYNEXIS was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/14/2018 – SCYNEXIS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “We’d use any weakness in SCYX shares to build long term positions ahead of a pivotal VVC read and what could be positive data from preliminary FURI and CARES reads expected later this year.””

8/10/2018 – SCYNEXIS was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/10/2018 – SCYNEXIS had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Maxim Group. They now have a $6.00 price target on the stock. They wrote, “Scynexis reported 2Q18 with operating expenses of $7.7M and ended the period with $55M in cash, runway at the current burn rate into late 2019.””

7/15/2018 – SCYNEXIS was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SCYNEXIS, Inc. is a pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery, development, and commercialization of anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. The Company is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as an oral and intravenous (IV) drug for the treatment of serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections in humans. It also provides contract research and development services. SCYNEXIS, Inc. is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina. “

7/11/2018 – SCYNEXIS was given a new $5.00 price target on by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/11/2018 – SCYNEXIS was upgraded by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock.

6/29/2018 – SCYNEXIS is now covered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

6/27/2018 – SCYNEXIS is now covered by analysts at Maxim Group. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ:SCYX traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.26. The company had a trading volume of 647,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,248. SCYNEXIS Inc has a 52-week low of $1.05 and a 52-week high of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.82 million, a PE ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 105.78% and a negative net margin of 12,011.72%. The company had revenue of $0.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.08 million. sell-side analysts forecast that SCYNEXIS Inc will post -0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kabarec Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth $130,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in SCYNEXIS in the second quarter worth $190,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 61.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 68,830 shares in the last quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 60.0% in the first quarter. Iguana Healthcare Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP grew its position in SCYNEXIS by 7.9% in the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 820,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.99% of the company’s stock.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

