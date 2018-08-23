Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (SMG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.55

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 6th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 27th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, September 10th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 24th. This is a boost from Scotts Miracle-Gro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53.

Scotts Miracle-Gro has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.1% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 8 consecutive years. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a payout ratio of 57.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Scotts Miracle-Gro to earn $4.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.8%.

SMG stock opened at $75.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Scotts Miracle-Gro has a fifty-two week low of $72.67 and a fifty-two week high of $110.12. The company has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.23.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.12. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 6.80% and a return on equity of 43.37%. The firm had revenue of $994.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.57 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Scotts Miracle-Gro will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Scotts Miracle-Gro news, Director Katherine Littlefield Hagedorn sold 14,947 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Monday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.04, for a total transaction of $1,286,039.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $560,206.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Hagedorn Partnership, L.P. sold 44,793 shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.76, for a total transaction of $3,483,103.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,652,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,107,218.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 203,358 shares of company stock valued at $16,588,400 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 29.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Bank of America set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. SunTrust Banks upgraded shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, June 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Scotts Miracle-Gro has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $89.25.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, including lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

