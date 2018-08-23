Scorpio Bulkers Inc (SALT) Position Trimmed by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lowered its stake in Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT) by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,361 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 52,101 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Scorpio Bulkers were worth $2,097,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA CREF Investment Management LLC now owns 268,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,984,000 after buying an additional 120,641 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $140,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,659,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,701,000 after buying an additional 693,269 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Bulkers by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 1,030,787 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,267,000 after buying an additional 43,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acorn Advisory Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Scorpio Bulkers during the 1st quarter valued at $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Scorpio Bulkers alerts:

SALT opened at $7.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.73 million, a PE ratio of -12.63 and a beta of 3.11. Scorpio Bulkers Inc has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $8.85.

Scorpio Bulkers (NYSE:SALT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The shipping company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $60.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.68 million. Scorpio Bulkers had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.17%. Scorpio Bulkers’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Bulkers Inc will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Scorpio Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.04%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Scorpio Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. ValuEngine raised Scorpio Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. Seaport Global Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $12.00 price target on Scorpio Bulkers and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Bulkers in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.08.

Scorpio Bulkers Profile

Scorpio Bulkers Inc, a shipping company, owns and operates dry bulk carriers. Its vessels transport a range of bulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers along worldwide shipping routes. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned or finance leased 55 vessels comprising 18 Kamsarmax vessels and 37 Ultramax vessels.

Further Reading: Stock Symbol

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SALT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Scorpio Bulkers Inc (NYSE:SALT).

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.