Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Invests $82.96 Million in Evergy (EVRG) Stock

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,477,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,963,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Evergy in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000.

Shares of EVRG opened at $56.99 on Thursday. Evergy has a 52-week low of $47.06 and a 52-week high of $58.24.

Evergy (NASDAQ:EVRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56. The business had revenue of $893.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th.

In other Evergy news, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 52,250 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.58, for a total value of $3,008,555.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Ruelle sold 43,500 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total value of $2,501,685.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several brokerages recently commented on EVRG. Zacks Investment Research raised Evergy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 6th. Guggenheim began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Friday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Evergy from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on Evergy in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Evergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Evergy Company Profile

Westar Energy, Inc engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity in Kansas. It provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the cities of Topeka, Lawrence, Manhattan, Salina, and Hutchinson. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

