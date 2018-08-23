Schneider National (SNDR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

According to Zacks, “Schneider National, Inc. is a transportation and logistics services company. It provide portfolio of premier truckload, intermodal and logistics solutions. The company operates primarily in Canada, the United States and Mexico. Schneider National, Inc. is based in Green Bay, United States. “

SNDR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Schneider National from an underperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Bank of America cut shares of Schneider National from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.67.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Schneider National has a 52-week low of $21.17 and a 52-week high of $30.52.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Schneider National’s payout ratio is 25.53%.

In other news, insider Steven J. Matheys sold 30,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total transaction of $808,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 778,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,991,274.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 43.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schneider National in the first quarter worth approximately $44,209,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,137,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,517,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,728,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,558,000 after purchasing an additional 626,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 39.3% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,202,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,620,000 after purchasing an additional 339,261 shares during the last quarter. 24.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

