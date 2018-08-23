Schlumberger Limited. (SLB) is Northern Cross LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Northern Cross LLC decreased its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 7.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,725,377 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,512,023 shares during the period. Schlumberger accounts for 21.0% of Northern Cross LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Northern Cross LLC’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,188,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Delek Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Delpha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 57.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at about $154,000. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schlumberger during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 77.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of $87.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.39, a PEG ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 0.97. Schlumberger Limited. has a 1-year low of $61.02 and a 1-year high of $80.35.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 2.34% and a positive return on equity of 6.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLB shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $79.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Seaport Global Securities set a $72.00 price target on shares of Schlumberger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.91.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology products and services to the oil and gas exploration and production industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization Group segment provides reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole services; slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services at the surface and downhole; software integrated solutions, such as software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; and petrotechnical data services and training solutions, as well as integrated management services.

