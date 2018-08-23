SAP (SAP) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SAP (NYSE:SAP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SAP’s resilient Cloud and Software business, an enviable business network spread and dominance over critical client demand areas continue to act as staple growth drivers. Solid adoption of SAP’s Human Capital management (HCM) solution, SuccessFactors Employee Central and S/4HANA platform are expected to increase new cloud bookings, eventually bolstering top line. Notably, shares of SAP have outperformed the industry in the past six months. The company constantly upgrades the existing products and launches fresh ones to expand its customer base, consequently offering a competitive edge over peers. However, inherent seasonality in clients’ technology spending exposes the company’s sales to risks of quarterly fluctuations. Currency fluctuations are also hurting its financial performance. Integration risks pertaining to acquisitions remains an overhang.”

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays lowered their target price on SAP from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 20th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “$121.96” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine lowered SAP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Friday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.70.

SAP stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $119.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 721,087. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. SAP has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $122.74. The stock has a market cap of $144.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.17.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The business had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 17.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. analysts forecast that SAP will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAP. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $149,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 11,404.8% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 189,092 shares during the period. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of SAP during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 4.42% of the company’s stock.

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

