Sanmina Corp (SANM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $35.75.

SANM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 18th. BidaskClub lowered Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Sanmina in the second quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Sanmina stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.65. The stock had a trading volume of 4,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,956. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.47. Sanmina has a 12 month low of $24.60 and a 12 month high of $39.40.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Sanmina had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts anticipate that Sanmina will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Sanmina Company Profile

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. The company offers product design and engineering solutions, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

