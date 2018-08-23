Sandra Sedo Sells 862 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (CSII) Stock

Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) insider Sandra Sedo sold 862 shares of Cardiovascular Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total value of $32,342.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,227.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

CSII stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.56. The company had a trading volume of 43,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,613. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 771.20 and a beta of 2.41. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 1-year low of $20.58 and a 1-year high of $39.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The medical device company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $59.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.43 million. Cardiovascular Systems had a return on equity of 1.39% and a net margin of 0.79%. analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSII has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 15.0% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,590,330 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $56,806,000 after purchasing an additional 336,975 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 9.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,479,543 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,188,000 after purchasing an additional 210,128 shares in the last quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 49.9% in the second quarter. Partner Fund Management L.P. now owns 1,230,921 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 409,767 shares in the last quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 8.6% in the first quarter. Cortina Asset Management LLC now owns 841,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $18,443,000 after purchasing an additional 66,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 187.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 516,100 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $16,690,000 after purchasing an additional 336,300 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cardiovascular Systems

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets devices to treat vascular diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 4 French 1.25 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral OAS, and Stealth 360 Peripheral OAS, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

See Also: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.