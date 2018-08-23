Sanderson Farms (SAFM) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.17 EPS

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.17), Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $852.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $871.06 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 8.20% and a return on equity of 16.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.09 EPS.

SAFM opened at $106.71 on Thursday. Sanderson Farms has a 1-year low of $95.97 and a 1-year high of $176.43. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 31st were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 30th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently 10.41%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SAFM shares. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Friday, May 25th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $110.00 to $89.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sanderson Farms from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.22.

Sanderson Farms declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 31st that allows the company to repurchase 2,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack, and frozen chicken in whole, cut-up, and boneless form primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken in the export markets.

