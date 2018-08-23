Salem Media Group (SALM) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:SALM opened at $3.90 on Tuesday. Salem Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.16). Salem Media Group had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $66.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.65 million. research analysts predict that Salem Media Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Christopher J. Henderson sold 4,365 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total transaction of $27,281.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,365 shares in the company, valued at $27,281.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward G. Atsinger III bought 27,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $96,435.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,435.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SALM. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the first quarter worth $1,105,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $1,234,000. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 119.4% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 402,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 218,865 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group during the second quarter worth $484,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Salem Media Group by 222.0% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 84,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 58,376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.76% of the company’s stock.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

