Saipem (SAPMF) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Saipem from an underweight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Saipem from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th.

OTCMKTS:SAPMF opened at $4.90 on Wednesday. Saipem has a 52-week low of $3.71 and a 52-week high of $5.04.

About Saipem

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

