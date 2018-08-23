Ryman Hospitality Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading (RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 811 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 811% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 put options.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.17.
RHP stock opened at $87.04 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.
In related news, SVP Patrick S. Chaffin sold 12,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $989,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,203.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,399,998. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.
Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile
Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 7,811 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.
Further Reading: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance
Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.