Ryman Hospitality Properties Target of Unusually High Options Trading (RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties Inc (NYSE:RHP) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 811 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 811% compared to the typical daily volume of 89 put options.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on RHP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.17.

RHP stock opened at $87.04 on Thursday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $87.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by ($0.68). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 48.96%. The firm had revenue of $333.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Patrick S. Chaffin sold 12,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total value of $989,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $954,706. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $208,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,203.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 16,928 shares of company stock worth $1,399,998. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. Pecaut & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the second quarter valued at about $209,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter valued at about $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE:RHP) is a REIT for federal income tax purposes, specializing in group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. The Company's owned assets include a network of four upscale, meetings-focused resorts totaling 7,811 rooms that are managed by lodging operator Marriott International, Inc under the Gaylord Hotels brand.

