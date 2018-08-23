Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 213,790 Shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NEO)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,462,218 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 213,790 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $32,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEO. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 30,644 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 17,127 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 43,736 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 441,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after purchasing an additional 6,952 shares in the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NEO stock opened at $13.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 225.00, a PEG ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.83. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.08 and a twelve month high of $15.00.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $67.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.40 million. NeoGenomics had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. analysts forecast that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEO. First Analysis cut shares of NeoGenomics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 28th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.56.

In other NeoGenomics news, EVP Steven C. Jones sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 241,815 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,048.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $757,900.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 78,322 shares in the company, valued at $913,234.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 861,808 shares of company stock worth $11,135,863. Corporate insiders own 12.20% of the company’s stock.

NeoGenomics Company Profile

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States. It operates through Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, and other clinical laboratories.

