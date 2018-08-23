Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in Apartment Investment and Management Co (AIV)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 743,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,314 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Apartment Investment and Management were worth $31,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 104.8% during the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000.

In other news, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.21, for a total value of $1,080,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AIV opened at $43.48 on Thursday. Apartment Investment and Management Co has a twelve month low of $37.97 and a twelve month high of $46.72. The company has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.60). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $250.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts forecast that Apartment Investment and Management Co will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.04%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AIV shares. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Mizuho reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Monday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Apartment Investment and Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Apartment Investment and Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 133 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

