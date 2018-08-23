Russell Investments Group Ltd. Cuts Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (CP)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 181,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 142,513 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $32,982,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 5,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 72,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 8,497 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,500,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 10,874 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Thursday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.10.

CP opened at $205.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.07. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $150.91 and a 1 year high of $205.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The transportation company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.92% and a return on equity of 27.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as finished vehicles and machineries, automotive parts, chemicals and plastics, petroleum and crude products, and metals and minerals, as well as forest, industrial, and consumer products.

