Rupaya Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week (RUPX)

Rupaya (CURRENCY:RUPX) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 23rd. Over the last seven days, Rupaya has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Rupaya has a total market cap of $720,262.00 and $2,765.00 worth of Rupaya was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rupaya coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000328 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, CryptoBridge, Cryptohub and Stocks.Exchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Novacoin (NVC) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $3.94 or 0.00061358 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00001191 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded down 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,077.10 or 2.96935774 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded 70.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00008848 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000128 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00065442 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0673 or 0.00001048 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About Rupaya

RUPX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 27th, 2017. Rupaya’s total supply is 34,186,530 coins. The Reddit community for Rupaya is /r/RupayaCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupaya’s official website is www.rupayacoin.org . Rupaya’s official Twitter account is @rupayacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rupaya

Rupaya can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Graviex, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptohub and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupaya directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rupaya should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rupaya using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

